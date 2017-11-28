CW’s ‘Dynasty’ Casts Nicollette Sheridan as Alexis Carrington

CREDIT: CW

Nicollette Sheridan has joined the cast of CW’s “Dynasty” reboot, the network announced Tuesday.

Sheridan will play the role of Alexis Carrington, the role played by Joan Collins in the original series. Alexis is the first wife of Blake Carrington and mother to Fallon and Steven. She will return unexpectedly to their world, challenging Blake’s marriage to Cristal, seeking to reunite with her children, and fighting to claim what is hers.

Sheridan is perhaps best known for her role in the hit ABC series “Desperate Housewives,” in which she played Edie Britt through the show’s fifth season. She also starred as Paige Matheson in the CBS primetime soap “Knots Landing.”

She is repped by Innovative Artists and Rick Genow of Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher.

A modern re-imagining of the iconic primetime soap, the series centers on the powerful Carrington family as they defend their throne against the Colbys, new rivals and threats, and even each other. CW recently gave the show a full season pick up. It stars Elizabeth Gillies, Nathalie Kelley, James Mackay, Sam Adegoke, Robert Christopher Riley, and Rafael de la Fuente, with Alan Dale, and Grant Show.

Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, Sallie Patrick, and Brad Silberling executive produce, along with Esther and Richard Shapiro, the creators of the original “Dynasty.” CBS Television Studios produces in association with Fake Empire.

