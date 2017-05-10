‘Dynasty’ Reboot, Military Drama ‘Valor’ Land Series Orders at CW

The CW has given series orders to a revival of “Dynasty” and military drama “Valor.”

Hailing from “Gossip Girl” creators Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Sallie Patrick, the new “Dynasty” stars Elizabeth Gillies (“Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll”) as Fallon Carrington, one of the main characters in the modernized reboot of the original ’80s primetime soap. Grant Show (“Melrose Place”), Nathalie Kelley (“UnReal,” “The Vampire Diaries”), James Mackay (“The Leftovers”), Alan Dale (“The O.C.”), Sam Adegoke (“Murder in the First”), Robert Christopher Riley (“Hit the Floor”), and Rafael de la Fuente (“Empire”) also star.

“Dynasty” follows two of America’s wealthiest families, the Carringtons and the Colbys, as they feud for control over their fortunes and children. The series will be told primarily through the perspectives of two women at odds: Fallon Carrington (Gillies) — daughter of billionaire Blake Carrington — and her soon-to-be stepmother, Cristal, a Hispanic woman marrying into a WASP family and America’s most powerful class.

Schwartz, Savage, and Patrick will write and serve as executive producers alongside original “Dynasty” creators Esther and Richard Shapiro. Schwartz and Savage’s Fake Empire shingle is producing with CBS Television Studios. Fake Empire’s Lis Rowinski will serve as a co-executive producer.

“Dynasty” marks a return to the female-skewing soap operas such as “Gossip Girl” that typified an earlier era of the CW, but have given way to romantic dramedies such as “Jane the Virgin” and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.”

Written by Kyle Jarrow, in “Valor,” the boundaries between military discipline and human desire are tested on a US Army base that houses an elite unit of helicopter pilots trained to perform clandestine international and domestic missions. The drama unfolds in the present as well as in flashbacks to a failed mission involving one of the first female pilots in the unit, ultimately uncovering layers of personal and government/military secrets, and leading to a season-long plan to rescue a group of MIA soldiers.

The army drama stars Matt Barr (“Sleepy Hollow”), Christina Ochoa (“Animal Kingdom”), Charlie Barnett (“Chicago Fire”), W. Trè Davis (“Shades of Blue”), Corbin Reid (“How to Get Away With Murder”), Nigel Thatch (“Selma”) and Melissa Roxburgh (“Star Trek Beyond”).

Jarrow will serve as executive producer with Bill Haber, Anna Fricke and Michael Robin. CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television are behind the series.

The pickups are the first for the 2017-18 season from the CW.