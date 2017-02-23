Dylan McDermott will star in Fox’s comedy pilot “LA>Vegas,” Variety has learned.

“LA>Vegas” is an ensemble workplace comedy about a group of underdogs trying to find their place in the world, set on the Friday night flight from LAX to Vegas and the returning flight on Sunday, who all share the same goal: to come back a winner in the casino of life.

McDermott will play Captain Dave, the pilot on Flight 1710, who’s described as all-American, cocky, but also a baby. He’s a likable narcissist who feels connecting with his passengers is just as important as flying the plane.

The 30-minute, single-cam comedy was created by Lon Zimmet who penned the pilot and will serve as executive producer with Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Chris Henchy and “Modern Family” co-creator Steve Levitan, who will direct the pilot.

The sitcom route is a new genre for McDermott. “The Practice” alum has mostly worked in TV drama with credits in recent years including “Stalker” and “Hostages” on CBS, plus “American Horror Story” on FX. He is repped by CAA and Industry Entertainment Partners.