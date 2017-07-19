‘Stranger Things’ Creators Duffer Brothers: Season 2 Is ‘Bigger, Darker, Scarier’

There’s no question Matt and Ross Duffer proudly own their geek credentials — they translated their passion for ’80s movies into the Netflix smash hit “Stranger Things,” which they created, wrote, directed and executive produced. But the Duffer Brothers — as they like to be called professionally — have never been to Comic-Con. “We have no idea what we’re walking into,” admits Matt Duffer. But they’ve got a willing tour guide in their own wunderkind star, Millie Bobby Brown, who at 13 is a veteran of 25 of the fan-centric events. “She’s going to have to walk us through it,” Matt says.

How does season two compare with season one?

Bigger, darker, scarier. Also, Dustin has teeth and Eleven has hair.

What’s your favorite comic book?

“Watchmen.”

What’s the geekiest thing you’ve ever done?

Watched all three “Lord of the Rings” extended editions in a single sitting. No pausing was allowed.

What costume would you wear to Comic-Con?

Matt: “Dark Souls” Elite Knight Armor

Ross: Marty McFly

What did you learn from the first season that influenced the second season?

Our actors are amazing. Lean into them!

Who are your role models?

Steven Spielberg, Stephen King, David Fincher.

What scares you?

Clowns, snakes, expectations.

What question do you get asked the most?

Pre-“Stranger Things”: Are you twins?

Post-“Stranger Things”: How did you come up with the idea for “Stranger Things”?

What question should fans ask about season two?

What’s Dustin’s favorite candy?