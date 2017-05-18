Drake Surprises With Migos at Adult Swim’s Annual Upfront Party (Watch)

TV Reporter @EWagmeister
Drake Billboard Music Awards Nominations
EDMOND SADAKA EDMOND/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

Adult Swim’s annual upfront party never disappoints for the under 25 ad-buying crowd, and this year was no exception.

Drake headlined the annual late-night concert on Wednesday, which is held at New York City’s Terminal 5 each year, and is always a top attraction for the young up-past-midnight crowd that isn’t necessarily invited to the other events throughout the week, such as agency and network soirées.

Surprising the crowd, Drake brought out a few of his famous friends to rap alongside him: Playboi Carti and Migos.

“This is a real night. This ain’t no corporate sh-t,” Drake explained to the crowd about halfway through his hourlong set. “I don’t know what all those other companies are doing tonight at their upfronts, but I know what Adult Swim is doing.”

Drake joins a long list of impressive headliners for Adult Swim’s annual frat-like fest, which last year welcomed Nicki Minaj. The year before, Miley Cyrus performed, while smoking a joint with the audience. Jay Z, Kanye West and Outkast have taken the stage in past years.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More TV News from Variety

Loading
ad