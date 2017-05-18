Drake Surprises With Migos at Adult Swim’s Annual Upfront Party (Watch)

Adult Swim’s annual upfront party never disappoints for the under 25 ad-buying crowd, and this year was no exception.

Drake headlined the annual late-night concert on Wednesday, which is held at New York City’s Terminal 5 each year, and is always a top attraction for the young up-past-midnight crowd that isn’t necessarily invited to the other events throughout the week, such as agency and network soirées.

Surprising the crowd, Drake brought out a few of his famous friends to rap alongside him: Playboi Carti and Migos.

Migos surprises with Drake at Adult Swim #upfronts party pic.twitter.com/IyafJtEFsz — Elizabeth Wagmeister (@EWagmeister) May 18, 2017

“This is a real night. This ain’t no corporate sh-t,” Drake explained to the crowd about halfway through his hourlong set. “I don’t know what all those other companies are doing tonight at their upfronts, but I know what Adult Swim is doing.”

Drake joins a long list of impressive headliners for Adult Swim’s annual frat-like fest, which last year welcomed Nicki Minaj. The year before, Miley Cyrus performed, while smoking a joint with the audience. Jay Z, Kanye West and Outkast have taken the stage in past years.