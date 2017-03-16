As “Game of Thrones” fans devour every piece of show news much like Daenerys Targaryen’s trio of dragons do freshly roasted meat, director Matt Shakman has something especially delicious to offer up on the HBO hit series.

The seventh season has Daenerys finally getting her dream of sailing across the Narrow Sea to Westeros, accompanied by a fleet of ships and her fiery dragon children. The beasts have grown progressively larger from their newborn tiny figures to, well, full-fledged flying machines.

“The dragons this year are the size of 747s,” Shakman said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “Drogon is the biggest of the bunch — his flame is 30-feet in diameter!”

The six episodes are collectively directed by a total of four directors, including Shakman and Westeros veterans Alan Taylor, Jeremy Podeswa, and Mark Mylod. We can only assume the reference to the Boeing jumbo jet was an approximation, but just in case, 747s are 230 feet long and have a 210-foot wingspan.

By now, it seems pretty safe to assume the dragons will take part in what’s sure to be an epic battle between Daenerys’ army and whomever she eventually goes up against. Who will that be? If the teaser is any indication, Winter has finally come, along with what those beyond the Wall have always feared: White Walkers. “A Song of Fire and Ice” indeed.

Showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff recently appeared on the SXSW stage to share secrets from the upcoming season. Read what they revealed here.