Dr. Phil McGraw — aka Dr. Phil — has signed with UTA for representation in all areas.

McGraw will be represented by a team of agents led by managing director Jay Sures, supporting his interests in television, music, digital media, business development, and licensing and endorsements, among others.

In 2006, McGraw was honored with a presidential citation by the American Psychological Association for his significant contributions to the field of psychology. The citation read in part, “Your work has touched more Americans than any other living psychologist.”

“Dr. Phil,” now in its 15th season, has been the top-rated daytime talk show for the last six years. It has received 29 Emmy nominations and won five PRISM Awards for its depiction of drug, alcohol, and tobacco abuse and addiction, as well as a MADD Media Award. In addition, McGraw won an Emmy as executive producer of the hit talk show “The Doctors,” which is currently in its ninth season.

He is also an exec producer on the CBS drama “Bull.”

Prior to his TV career, McGraw founded Courtroom Sciences, Inc., a trial science firm specializing in all aspects of litigation support, providing multi-disciplinary expertise in the litigation and forensic arenas.

McGraw comes to UTA from WME.