Dr. Phil’s Stage 29 Productions Inks First-Look Deal With CBS TV Studios, Names Julia Eisenman Head of Scripted TV

Stage 29 Productions, led by Dr. Phil McGraw and his son Jay McGraw, has entered into a first-look development deal with CBS Television Studios, Variety has learned.

With this deal, Stage 29 will exclusively develop programming for new scripted dramas and comedies for broadcast and streaming platforms. The McGraws currently serve as executive producers of the hit CBS drama series “Bull,” which is based on Dr. Phil’s earlier career as a world-renowned trial sciences expert.

“I’m pleased to extend our long-standing relationship with our CBS family even further with this development deal,” Dr. Phil said.

In addition, Julia Eisenman will be joining Stage 29 as head of scripted television. She most recently served as senior vice president of development for EveryWhere Studios, where she oversaw development for the Lifetime Television movie “Who Killed Jon Benet?” and the UP Network TV series “Date My Dad.”

“I’m absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Dr. Phil and Jay McGraw,” said Eisenman. “Stage 29 has set the bar for tremendous television programming and I’m excited to move forward with the team.”

Before EveryWhere, Eisenman was president of production at Endgame Entertainment. She helped to develop feature films that include “Erin Brockovich,” “Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood,” “Meet the Fockers,” “Fifty First Dates,” “Up in the Air,” “Hotel Rwanda,” “Proof,” and “I’m Not There.”

“Adding a scripted executive of Julia’s stature, experience and expertise is critically important for Stage 29’s aggressive development agenda,” Jay said. “CBS Television Studios and their incredibly collaborative executives have been great partners on ‘Bull’ from the very beginning.”

CBS Television Distribution is the distributor of “Dr. Phil,” TV’s number one daytime talk show, returning this fall for its 16th season and “The Doctors,” returning this fall for its tenth season. Stage 29 Productions is represented by UTA and attorneys Joseph Horacek and Manatt Phelps of Manatt and Christopher Chatham of Chatham Law Group.