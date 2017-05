“Dr. Ken” is closing his practice. ABC has cancelled Ken Jeong’s Friday night comedy after two seasons.

The series from Sony Pictures TV and ABC Studios featured Jeong as a doctor with a challenged bedside manner who is married to a therapist.

Dave Foley, Suzy Nakamura, Dana Lee, Jonathan Slavin, Albert Tsai, and Krista Marie Yu also starred. “Dr. Ken’s” exit comes as ABC has also given the ax to its Friday 8 p.m. companion Tim Allen’s “Last Man Standing.”

