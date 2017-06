ABC has canceled half-hour comedy “Downward Dog.” Co-creator Samm Hodges tweeted news of the cancellation Friday.

Hey. Statement from @m_killen and I. Love and hope and not giving up #DownwardDog pic.twitter.com/VUn8NrgdLu — Samm Hodges (@sammhodges) June 23, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More to come …