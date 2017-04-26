Immersive ‘Downton Abbey’ Exhibition Tour to Begin in Singapore

NBCUniversal International Studios and Imagine Exhibitions announced Wednesday the June 17 launch of “Downton Abbey: The Exhibition” at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

“Downtown Abbey: The Exhibition” is an immersive experience that allows visitors to journey through the world of Carnival Films’ multi-award-winning show, exploring the high society Crawleys as well as those that served them. The exhibition will also feature other aspects of the post-Edwardian period in which the TV series is set.

“’Downton Abbey’ is a global phenomenon and viewers all around the world continue to ask for more,” said Michael Edelstein, president of NBCUniversal International Studios. “’Downton Abbey: The Exhibition’ allows this incredible legacy to live on by offering a multi-million dollar museum quality experience that will delight fans, ultimately extending the connection they have with Downton’s compelling characters and storylines.”

Visitors will get to walk through the series’ most recognizable sets, including Mrs. Patmore’s kitchen and the gossip-filled servants’ quarters. Never-before-seen footage will also be on display, as well as costumes worn by characters from the show such as Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville and Dame Maggie Smith.

The tour will span multiple years and locations across the globe. While tickets and further locations are not yet available, those desiring to be notified about updates on the tour can pre-register for tickets at the exhibition’s website.