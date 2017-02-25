CBS has pulled Katherine Heigl-starring freshman drama “Doubt” from its schedule after just two episodes.

The network will air a rerun of “Bull” at 10 p.m. Wednesday in place of “Doubt.” The following week, the second season of “Criminal Minds: Beyond Border” will premiere, and will take over the timeslot going forward.

Production on all 13 episodes of “Doubt” was completed in December, prior to the holidays. CBS has not made a decision on if or when the 11 remaining episodes will air.

“Doubt” premiered Feb. 15 to a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demo and 5.31 million total viewers, according to Nielsen live-plus-same day numbers — slightly below the previous 10 p.m. Wednesday timeslot occupant, “Code Black.” A week later, the CBS Television Studios-produced series fell to a 0.6 and 4.03 million viewers. More than other broadcasters, CBS focuses on total viewers rather than the demo. But in viewers, the second episode of “Doubt” shed 45% of the total viewership of its lead-in, “Criminal Minds.”

Executive producers for “Doubt” are Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Carl Beverly, Sarah Timberman, and Adam Bernstein. The series stars Heigl as an attorney who falls for her client, who has been accused of murdering his girlfriend.

In her review for Variety, Sonia Saraiya wrote of the show, “There’s a brazen quality to ‘Doubt’ that is frothy enough to be silly but grounded enough to take on topical, controversial subjects. It doesn’t require too much effort to let unfold, and with such a talented, deep bench of actors, it’s usually enough to watch them bounce off of each other while flaunting their impossibly stylish accessories.”