ABC’s “Doomsday” pilot has cast Jack Davenport as a series regular, Variety has learned.

“Doomsday” is set in the aftermath of 9-11. The drama tells the story of a U.S. government-instituted secret think tank comprised of the most creative minds in science and entertainment, tasked solely with dreaming up man-made disaster scenarios and their possible solutions. The ideas they invented were so dangerous that the list was sealed and the program shut down. But when a catastrophe occurs ripped from the pages of the missing doomsday book, the team is brought back years later to prevent the disasters of their own making. Carol Mendelsohn and Julie Weitz also executive produce.

Davenport will play Warren, a well-known intellectual playwright turned middle-brow action screenwriter, who is also part of the former Doomsday Project think tank. Described as imaginative and creative, he sees the world like a story, which helps him think like and even empathize with the enemy. He may act like saving the world with Homeland Security is an inconvenient distraction, but at the end of the day is a serious ally with some incredibly useful ideas.

“Doomsday” is written by Mark Bianculli and VJ Boyd, who will executive produce with “CSI” vet Carol Mendelsohn and Julie Weitz. Sony Pictures Television is the studio.

The project marks a reunion for Davenport with ABC, which was home to his former show “Flashforward.” He also starred in NBC’s theater series “Smash,” and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies. He is repped by Sanders.Armstrong.Caserta Management and The Gersh Agency