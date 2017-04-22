In a counter-programming twist, president Donald Trump has scheduled a Pennsylvania rally the same night as the White House Correspondents Dinner.

“Next Saturday night I will be holding a BIG rally in Pennsylvania. Look forward to it!” he tweeted on Saturday.

Trump had previously announced that he would skip the annual event in Washington D.C., breaking a long tradition of the president dining with, and often getting roasted by, the media.

The dinner, hosted by the White House Correspondents’ Association, is set for April 29 at the Washington Hilton.