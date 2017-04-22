In a counter-programming twist, president Donald Trump has scheduled a Pennsylvania rally the same night as the White House Correspondents Dinner.
“Next Saturday night I will be holding a BIG rally in Pennsylvania. Look forward to it!” he tweeted on Saturday.
Trump had previously announced that he would skip the annual event in Washington D.C., breaking a long tradition of the president dining with, and often getting roasted by, the media.
The dinner, hosted by the White House Correspondents’ Association, is set for April 29 at the Washington Hilton.
Lol, President Trump just BTFO’d those churnalists like a Boss
He just can’t be like a normal president. And of course he knows the press is on to the fact that he had no idea what he is doing.
Chump behaves like I frightened pussy cat. He has done nothing but step on his own tail over the last 100 days. And thank God for that.