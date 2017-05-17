Trump to Lunch With Network News Anchors (Report)

President Trump is reportedly planning a lunch with network news anchors on Thursday, as he deals with fallout over reports that he asked now-fired FBI director James Comey to end an investigation of Michael Flynn.

Politico reported on Trump’s lunch plans with the anchors, and that the meeting would be off the record. Representatives from the networks and the White House did not immediately respond to request for comment.

But CBS News’ Scott Pelley will do his broadcast from the North Lawn of the White House on Wednesday, and plans to do the telecast from Washington on Thursday as well. Pelley is scheduled to interview Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, who has asked for records and other documents from the FBI related to communications between Trump and Comey.

Trump is preparing to go on his first overseas trip on Friday, with visits to Saudi Arabia, Israel, Rome, and Brussels.

But the White House has been dealing with the fallout from a New York Times report on Tuesday that Comey kept notes of his meetings with Trump, and that in a Feb. 14 meeting, Trump told him, “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.”

Trump was referring to his national security adviser, who had resigned the day before.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters on Thursday that Trump “has been very clear that this is not an accurate representation of that meeting.”

Spicer also said, “There’s two investigations going on in the House and the Senate, and he wants to get to the bottom of this.”