Megyn Kelly Sees Ratings Lift With Donald Trump Accusers Interview

Megyn Kelly Today” saw a noticeable uptick in the ratings Monday, when Kelly hosted several women who are accusing President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct.

According to Nielsen data, Kelly’s 9 a.m. hour of “Today” drew 2.91 million viewers on Monday, with 813,000 in the key adults 25-54 demographic. Those numbers come despite the fact that Kelly was preempted in New York due to breaking news coverage of the bombing in the Port Authority bus terminal. Also, during the previous week, “Megyn Kelly Today” averaged 2.6 million viewers with 771,000 in the demo, marking the show’s second biggest ratings week in total viewers.

Three women who have publicly accused President Trump of some form of sexual misconduct sat down with Kelly Monday morning, again telling their stories and calling for Trump to be held accountable.

“America is having a ‘Me Too’ moment, as men … are being outed and punished for sometimes decades of sexual misconduct,” Kelly said as the hour began. “But does that accountability extend to the Oval Office?”

After a rocky start in the ratings, Kelly has seen her numbers bounce back in recent weeks when she has focused on the national conversation surrounding sexual harassment and assault. As Variety previously reported, Kelly’s ratings soared when she nabbed exclusive interviews with women who have accused media figures like Bill O’Reilly, Harvey Weinstein, and Mark Halperin of sexual misconduct.

