President Donald Trump fired back Monday at criticism directed at him from the stage at the Academy Awards.

“Look, it just seems like the other side, whenever they’re losing badly, they always pull out the race card,” Trump said in an interview conducted Monday night for Tuesday morning’s episode of “Fox & Friends” on Fox News. “I’ve watched it for years. I watched it against Ronald Reagan, I’ve watched it against so many other people. And they always like pulling out the race card. In fact I did much better than many other than other Republicans in the last election. I did much better with Hispanics, I did much better with African Americans, if I didn’t do better, I wouldn’t be sitting here.”

Trump and his administration’s policies were the subject of multiple jokes and critical remarks Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Host Jimmy Kimmel joked during his opening monologue that he wanted to thank Trump, adding, “Remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist? That’s gone, thanks to him.”

Also during the interview Monday, Trump addressed his decision to skip the upcoming White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, linking it to his contentious relationship with the news media. Trump has attacked multiple legitimate news outlets in recent weeks, deriding institutions such as CNN and the New York Times as “fake news” and “enemy of the people.”

“Over the years you make a mistake, I fully understand when they hit you,” Trump told “Fox & Friends.” “But when they make stories up, when they create sources, cause I believe that sometimes they don’t have sources, you know, the sources don’t exist, sometimes they do exist, I’m not saying all sources, but I do believe that a lot of the sources are made up. A lot of the stories are made up. I believe a lot of, the stories are pure fiction, they just pull it out of air. Now, with all of that being said, I just thought it would be better if I didn’t do the dinner, that doesn’t mean I’m not going to do it next year but I just thought it would be better if I didn’t do it this year.”