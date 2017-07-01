Donald Trump Calls ‘Morning Joe’ Hosts ‘Crazy,’ ‘Dumb as a Rock’

Donald Trump continued his lengthy Twitter tirade against MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” over the weekend, hurling new insults against hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.
The president has been feuding with the newspeople all week, with escalating levels of pettiness with each passing day from both parties. However, Saturday morning’s Twitter rant from the commander-in-chief may be the most childish yet. After bashing CNN and praising the recently axed Greta Van Susteren on social media, Trump resorted to name-calling to take on his pundit opponents.
“Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses. Too bad!,” he tweeted.
This tweet comes after a series of heated back-and-forths between the hosts, some of their guests, and Donald himself.
Trump originally deemed Scarborough “Psycho Joe” and Brzezinski “Low I.Q. Crazy Mika” when he began taking issue with their NBC News show on Thursday. However, after the pair refused to back down — and even brought to light a National Enquirer hit piece — Trump responded in character, simply referring to”Morning Joe” as “fake news.”
Scarborough was active on Twitter following Trump’s tweets, but has not responded.
“Morning Joe” does not air on weekends.
All five of Donald Trump’s Saturday morning tweets can be viewed below.