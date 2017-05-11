President Trump Calls Ousted FBI Chief ‘Showboat’ in Lester Holt Interview

President Donald Trump asked former FBI chief James Comey if he was under investigation for alleged ties to Russia during an interview with NBC News anchor Lester Holt.

NBC broke into the network’s regularly scheduled programming to report on Holt’s interview with the President, who has come under fire in recent days. Comey was supervising an investigation into possible Russian ties to his campaign.

In the exclusive interview Thursday with NBC, Trump called Comey a “showboat” and revealed he asked Comey whether he was under investigation for alleged ties to Russia.

More to come…