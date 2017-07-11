Donald Trump Jr. to Appear on ‘Hannity’ to Address Meeting With Russian Lawyer

Donald Trump Jr GOP Republican Convention
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Fox News announced that Sean Hannity will interview Donald Trump Jr. on his show Tuesday night. The president’s son is expected to discuss his meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya last year, details of which have come to light in recent days.

Specifically, the announcement follows Trump Jr. release of a chain of emails between himself and Veselnitskaya, concerning information on former presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, to aide his father in the presidential election.

Trump Jr. said in a statement that “in order to be totally transparent, I am releasing the entire email chain of my emails with Rob Goldstone about the meeting on June 9, 2016. To put this in context, this occurred before the current Russian fever was in vogue.”

Trump Jr. tweeted out the email chain just before the New York Times posted a story on their contents.

The meeting took place on June 9 in Trump Tower between Veselnitskaya and Trump Jr. Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, and campaign manager Paul Manafort also attended. Trump Jr. has claimed that Veselnitskaya did not reveal any substantive information during the meeting.

Reports and suspicion of Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election has dogged the first part of Trump’s term in office. The president and those in his White House has often turned to Fox News in order to make announcements, or comment on headlines. Conversely, Trump has frequently lashed out at other media organizations including the New York Times and CNN, which he feels have covered his presidency unfairly.

Filed Under:

