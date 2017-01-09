Following Meryl Streep’s speech at the Golden Globes Sunday night, Donald Trump fired back on Twitter, deeming the DeMille Award winner “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood.” On Monday, several stars tweeted their own responses to the President-elect.
“Anyone who calls #Meryl ‘overrated’ is unfit to serve,” former “Saturday Night Live” star Rachel Dratch tweeted.
“She is over rated as an actress like Michael Jordon is over rated as a basketball player or Sully as a pilot or Ted Williams at baseball,” added Judd Apatow.
“Trump takes the bait & calls
#MerylStreep overrated?! Please Pres-Elect. Don’t make this into the WWF which is fun but not presidential,” Ron Howard said.
“Fascists used to have a much better sense of humour about Hollywood actors mocking them,” actor and 2016 Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais joked.
“So, like, who does he think is an UNDERrated actress?” #tryingempathy,” another “SNL” alum Taran Killam lightheartedly remarked.
“What a small, small man. SAD!,” George Takei reacted to a Second Nexus article about Trump’s response to Streep’s speech, mimicking Trump’s Tweet style.
“Never forget that some people’s good opinion would be more insulting than their abuse!,” J.K. Rowling responded to a Twitter user who claimed the “Potter” scribe would be the next victim of Trump’s cyber-insults.
On a brighter note, Streep’s speech itself garnered high esteem from many individuals from Hollywood, who also voiced their praise on social media.
“There has never been anyone like Meryl Streep. I love her.
#GoldenGlobes,” Ellen DeGeneres tweeted.
“Is there anyone better? #Meryl,” actress Anna Kendrick pens.
“Meryl, you give me life. #GoldenGlobes,” “Jane the Virgin” star Gina Rodriguez tweeted.
“MERYL STREEP,” singer John Legend simply but manifestly stated.
Watch Streep’s full speech below: