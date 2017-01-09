Following Meryl Streep’s speech at the Golden Globes Sunday night, Donald Trump fired back on Twitter, deeming the DeMille Award winner “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood.” On Monday, several stars tweeted their own responses to the President-elect.

Anyone who calls #Meryl "overrated" is unfit to serve. — Rachel Dratch (@TheRealDratch) January 9, 2017

She is over rated as an actress like Michael Jordon is over rated as a basketball player or Sully as a pilot or Ted Williams at baseball. https://t.co/yDfkSVgBHH — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 9, 2017

Trump takes the bait & calls #MerylStreep overrated?! Please Pres-Elect. Don't make this into the WWF which is fun but not presidential — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) January 9, 2017

Fascists used to have a much better sense of humour about Hollywood actors mocking them :) pic.twitter.com/8vcrWdg34L — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 9, 2017

So, like, who does he think is an UNDERrated actress? #tryingempathy — Taran Killam (@TaranKillam) January 9, 2017

What a small, small man. SAD! https://t.co/xq3nV23YRC — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 9, 2017

Never forget that some people's good opinion would be more insulting than their abuse! pic.twitter.com/XYRCHTijQz — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 9, 2017

On a brighter note, Streep’s speech itself garnered high esteem from many individuals from Hollywood, who also voiced their praise on social media.

There has never been anyone like Meryl Streep. I love her. #GoldenGlobes — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 9, 2017

Is there anyone better? #Meryl — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) January 9, 2017

Meryl, you give me life. #GoldenGlobes — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) January 9, 2017

MERYL STREEP — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 9, 2017

Watch Streep’s full speech below: