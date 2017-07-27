Donald Trump Animated Series From Stephen Colbert Headed to Showtime

Donald Trump, the cartoon? Yes, it’s happening.

Showtime has greenlit an animated satirical series centered on the Trump White House, Variety has learned. The show hails from executive producer Stephen Colbert.

The untitled series will span 10 episodes, and will air this fall. Production will ramp up quickly and wrap close to the premiere date, in order to enable the show to stay relevant with current events and Trump’s continuing antics.

The series will revolve around the two-dimensional avatars of President Donald Trump and his family members. Described as a “fresh, cutting-edge comedy,” the series will present the “tru-ish adventures of Trump’s confidants and bon vivants — family, top associates, heads of government, golf pros, and anyone else straying into his orbit — intrepidly exploring their histories and their psyches, revealing insights into what makes them so definitively Trumpian.” According to Showtime, “it’s a workplace comedy where the office happens to be oval; it’s a character study in search of character, as seen through the eyes of an imaginary documentary crew.”

“I know a lot of people wanted to do this, and I’m honored that the Cartoon President invited our documentary crew into his private world. I’ve seen some of the footage, and I look forward to sharing the man behind the MAGA,” Colbert said in jest.

“Stephen and Chris have an uncanny genius for deconstructing the world of President Trump, and this series opens a new realm for them,” said Showtime president and CEO David Nevins. “Their vision will produce a comedy that makes waves, gets attention, and plays great on our networks, including our streaming service.”

Colbert has made strides over the past year throughout the election season and Trump’s presidency, becoming the buzziest political host in the late-night genre with his comedic Trump coverage on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The show marks a continuation in Colbert’s relationship with Showtime, and expands the late-night host’s work in the CBS portfolio. Colbert last collaborated with the cable network for his Emmy-nominated election special “Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Series Finale: Who’s Going to Clean Up This Sh*t?” The Showtime series is inspired by the animated opening segment from that special and the “Late Show’s” animated Trump character.

The animated show hails from CBS Television Studios and will be executive produced by Colbert and “Late Show” showrunner Chris Licht. Tim Luecke, who co-created the “Late Show” version of animated Trump, will serve as lead animator and co-executive producer.

For Showtime, the series is the latest in the political sphere, joining “The Circus,” “The Putin Interviews,” and “Risk.”