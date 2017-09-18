Donald Glover Jokingly Thanks Trump After Winning Lead Actor in a Comedy Emmy

Donald Glover won the comedy lead actor trophy for his role on “Atlanta” at the 69th annual Emmys in Los Angeles.

In the process of making his speech Sunday night, Glover jokingly give a shoutout to President Donald Trump… for an unconventional reason.

“I want to thank Trump for making black people number one on the most-oppressed list,” he said. “He’s probably the reason I’m up here.”

Glover also thanked his parents, FX, and his wife. “I’m so happy, wow,” he gushed onstage. “Thank you guys so much.

After winning the Golden Globe for comedy actor earlier this year for his work as Earn on the FX comedy he co-created, Glover became a favorite to win the Emmy, as well, from those who were hoping to see a freshman series breakthrough in a major category. Earlier in the night, he made Emmy history as the first African-American to win an Emmy for comedy series directing for his FX series “Atlanta.”

Glover did this, marking his first-ever Emmy win, though he also further made history by beating out reigning comedy actor champion Jeffrey Tambor, whose work as Pfefferman patriarch-turned-matriarch Maura on Amazon dramedy “Transparent” earned him the trophy for the last two years.

In addition to Tambor, Glover was also up against Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish), Aziz Ansari (“Master of None”), Zach Galifianakis (“Baskets”) and William H. Macy (“Shameless”).

Glover has had quite a rise since he began his TV career by landing a job as a writer on “30 Rock” in 2006 when he was fresh out of NYU. From there, he moved on to a writing and co-starring gig on the cult favorite comedy “Community.”

Even as he immersed himself in writing, directing and producing duties on “Atlanta,” Glover has seen his film career blossom with a big role in the upcoming Lucasfilm’s Hans Solo standalone “Star Wars” pic.

At the same time, Glover has cultivated a critically praised musical career in hip-hop, performing under the name Childish Gambino.