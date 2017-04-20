Donald Glover’s FX series “Atlanta” and Beyonce’s visual album “Lemonade” were among the seven entertainment winners announced Thursday by the Peabody Awards board of jurors.

Both projects were among the 60 previously announced finalists for the prestigious award, which are meant to represent the most compelling and empowering stories released in electronic media during 2016.

Peabody Award winners and finalists will be celebrated at a gala event on May 20 in New York. The event will be taped for a television special to air on both PBS and Fusion networks on June 2 at 9 p.m/8c. Rashida Jones, a previous Peabody winner for “Parks and Recreation” and current star of “Angie Tribeca,” will serve as host.

Documentary winners were announced on Tuesday. Winners in News, Radio/Podcast, Children’s Programming, Education, and Public Service will be revealed on April 25.

Read the full list of Entertainment winners below with descriptions by the board of jurors.

“Atlanta”

FX Productions (FX Networks)

Donald Glover’s enchanting series on the struggles of two young black men trying to make it in Atlanta’s rap scene blends vibrant character study and rich socio-political commentary in delivering a detailed and textured exploration of a Southern city.

“Better Things”

FX Productions (FX Networks)

Co-created by Pamela Adlon and Louis C.K., the result of this searingly funny and beautiful show is an at-times raw examination of the vicissitudes of working motherhood, crackling with feminist verve and energy, that consistently cuts new ground.

“Happy Valley”

BBC One (BBC One, Netflix)

A fresh take on the British crime drama that deals boldly and unflinchingly with the darkest human behavior while keeping its heart and even a tart sense of humor. Series creator Sally Wainwright has given us perhaps the greatest female lead on television today in Catherine Cawood, played by Sarah Lancashire in a stunning performance.

“Horace and Pete”

Pig Newton, Inc. (louisck.net)

A true original that melds contemporary politics and serialized storytelling with a throwback approach, “Horace and Pete” is a truly independent and groundbreaking demonstration of how quality television is expertly produced for the new media environment, all the while building upon decades of artistry and craft.

“Lemonade”

HBO Entertainment in association with Parkwood Entertainment (HBO)

“Lemonade” draws from the prolific literary, musical, cinematic, and aesthetic sensibilities of black cultural producers to create a rich tapestry of poetic innovation. The audacity of its reach and fierceness of its vision challenges our cultural imagination, while crafting a stunning and sublime masterpiece about the lives of women of color and the bonds of friendship seldom seen or heard in American popular culture.

“National Treasure”

The Forge (Channel 4)

A dark and timely examination of sexual abuse at the hands of privileged celebrity, “National Treasure” is an engrossing series that explores the loyalty of family and friends during crisis, the impact of sexual abuse on victims, and the legal system itself. As in real life, there’s no neat ending in this dramatic rendering of one man’s choices and the collateral damage he creates.

“VEEP”

HBO Entertainment (HBO)

A rare show blessed with a perfectly cast ensemble, including the comedic genius of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, VEEP is a workplace comedy that not only captures the zeitgeist of the current bizarre political moment but transcends its own form to deliver a sobering message, with sharp dialogue, street savvy—and lots of laughs.