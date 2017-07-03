Actor Donal Logue Asks for Public’s Help to Find Missing Teenage Daughter

Actor Donal Logue has turned to social media to plead for the public’s help in finding his 16-year-old daughter, who has been missing for a week.

Jade Logue was last seen June 26 around 3 p.m. in the vicinity of Brooklyn’s Barclay Center. She left her home in the Clinton Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn earlier in the day to meet a friend near Barclays Center, according to police.

This is my child Jade Logue. She's been missing since Monday from the NY/Brooklyn area. Message me or @donallogue please. pic.twitter.com/eMndtfKpZj — Kasey Smith (@kaseykaseysmith) June 29, 2017

Donal Logue, a regular on the Fox drama “Gotham,” has posted a series of messages via social media asking for the public to contact the New York Police Department with any information about Jade’s whereabouts. Fellow actor Danny Trejo posted a 30-second video via Twitter Monday that suggested there are concerns Jade may be under the control of another person. Det. Hubert Reyes, an NYPD spokesman, said police are continuing to treat Jade’s disappearance as a missing persons case.

“Whoever has Jade, I want to plead with you, please just drop her off anywhere. She’ll find her way home,” Trejo says in the video. “It’s gotten a lot bigger than you thought. I know you don’t want to get the people that you’re dealing with in trouble so please just drop her off — there’ll be no questions asked. We’ll find her.”

message from @officialDannyT about Jade's disappearance. Whoever has her, please release her- no questions asked. pic.twitter.com/OhUCSr7Jqr — donal logue (@donallogue) July 3, 2017

Kasey Smith, Jade’s mother and former wife of Donal Logue, on Sunday posted a one-minute YouTube video that also addressed Jade directly and suggested concerns about outside influences that may have contributed to her disappearance.

“Jade, we want you to come home. Please come home,” Smith says. Jade Logue is a transgender female who was previously known as Arlo. Smith’s video raises questions about whether Jade’s transgender orientation is a factor in her disappearance.

“Jade’s gender and her sexual orientation does not matter here. What matters is that there’s a child out there who is missing,” Smith says. “Jade’s story is for Jade to tell when and if she’s ever ready to tell it, and let that be hers. It’s not yours, it’s not anyone else’s and it’s not mine. All I want right now is for her to be at home.”

Jade Logue come home pic.twitter.com/BshyCFmPcb — Kasey Smith (@kaseykaseysmith) July 2, 2017

Donal Logue raised similar concerns in a Facebook note posted on Sunday. “I love her and who she is and her tribe is strong (I’ve met many wonderful people through Jade) but there are some predators who swim among their ranks knowing they’re dealing with sweet, trusting souls,” he wrote.

Donal Logue’s note suggests that Jade may have left her family on her own volition. “Whoever knows where she is, whoever may be with her — clearly this thing has become big and crazy,” he wrote. “The point is, you may have had good intentions to help her but realize now it’s bigger than you could have ever anticipated.”

just a note about jade. pic.twitter.com/IdpmxzVUQj — donal logue (@donallogue) July 2, 2017

Logue and Smith are asking the public to contact NYPD Det. Frank Liuzzi at 718-636-6547 with any information about their daughter. Reyes said she was last seen wearing a green hooded shirt with a military-style jacket, blue jeans, and a gray baseball cap.

Jade Logue is the older of two children that the veteran actor has with Smith.