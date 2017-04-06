Legendary comedian Don Rickles died on Thursday at the age of 90, and many of those in Hollywood whom he inspired took to Twitter to honor his legacy.

Although widely known as an “insult” comic, stars, especially those in the comedy world, shared stories about his kindness.

In a statement released on Thursday morning, Bob and Ginnie Newhart expressed their shock and condolences regarding Rickle’s death. “He was called ‘The Merchant of Venom,’ but in truth, he was one of the kindest, caring, and most sensitive human beings we have ever known,” the statement reads. “We are devastated and our world will never be the same. We were totally unprepared for this.”

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who was a friend to Rickles, said that his extensive comedic career just wasn’t long enough.

90 years with Don Rickles weren't enough. One of the sweetest and most lovely people I had the pleasure of knowing. We miss you already — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2017

Kimmel later tweeted out a photo of the two, with a playful John Stamos in the background.

Tom Hanks called Rickles a “god,” and expressed a collective grief for his loss.

A God died today. Don Rickles, we did not want to ever lose you. Never. Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) April 6, 2017

“Star Trek” actor George Takei thanked Rickles for his comedic contributions that spanned decades.

Don Rickles, you kept us laughing for so many years. We will miss you dearly. Thanks for the zingers. You were one of a kind. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 6, 2017

David Arquette said death won’t stop Rickles for doing what he does best.

We're all in a better place now that Don Rickles has gone. I wonder if he'll stop touring. Thanks for the laughs pal. You were the greatest — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) April 6, 2017

Stand-up comedian Kevin Nealon shared a light-hearted anecdote about the late actor.

As I was standing nearby, #DonRickles once whispered in my wife's ear, "What are you doing with a loser like him?" I was honored. #rip #sad — Kevin Nealon (@kevin_nealon) April 6, 2017

Barbra Streisand called him “a gentle soul with rapid fire wit.”

Being skewered by Don Rickles was side-splitting funny.

A gentle soul with rapid fire wit. xoB pic.twitter.com/yl2mnT32Zz — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) April 6, 2017

Broadcaster Al Roker recalled a recent interview with Rickles, posting a photo of the two and remembering his noble character.

The Merchant Of Venom, legendary comedian @DonRickles passed away at 90. I just interviewed him. The sweetest guy, great hubby & dad. pic.twitter.com/lsCsGdJxXu — Al Roker (@alroker) April 6, 2017

Comedian Dane Cook shared an Instagram photo of Rickles, captioned with a lengthy tribute to the actor honoring his career and reminiscing on watching him as a kid on “The Tonight Show.”

Don Rickles is gone at 90 years young. He was quite literally one of the funniest people to walk… https://t.co/IbakEHxwDe — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) April 6, 2017

Actor and comedian Piers Morgan posted a photo alongside a short, but telling tribute to Rickles.

RIP Don Rickles, 90.

One of the funniest men who ever lived. pic.twitter.com/8RvD1hGj2R — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 6, 2017

Judd Apatow shared a video of Rickels’ interview with former talk show host Dick Cavett in 1972, letting his legacy speak for itself in the clip.

Don Rickles Dick Cavett 1972 https://t.co/REXcC6GtAF — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) April 6, 2017

Billy Crystal paid tribute to the star in a brief, yet heartfelt statement.

Don Rickles has passed away.

A giant loss. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) April 6, 2017

