NBC’s Don Ohlmeyer Remembered as a ‘Complicated, Fascinating, Brilliant Man’

Managing Editor: Television @Variety_Cynthia
Don Ohlmeyer NBC President Dead
Courtesy of NBC

Don Ohlmeyer was a skilled producer, a savvy programmer, a demanding boss and a commanding presence.

SEE MORE: From the September 12, 2017, issue of Variety

The former NBC West Coast president, who died Sept. 10 at age 72, came to the Peacock in 1993, tasked with righting the ship that had run off course after the Brandon Tartikoff era.

During his tenure, which ran through 1999, Ohlmeyer galvanized a team of future star executives who have since fanned out across the industry.

“Don was a complicated, fascinating and brilliant man who taught me an enormous amount about how television really works on its audience and how to be a leader,” said David Nevins, president and CEO of Showtime Networks.

Nevins’ colleagues from the Ohlmeyer years include John Landgraf, president-CEO of FX Networks; Kevin Reilly, president of TNT and TBS; Jamie Tarses, former ABC Entertainment president; and Karey Burke, exec VP of programming and development at Freeform.

Ohlmeyer was a natural leader, thanks to his years as a producer of live sports and TV movies, not to mention his linebacker build.

“He instilled both respect and fear in a lot of people,” recalled Preston Beckman, who headed scheduling under him. “After I survived seven years of working with Don, I knew I could never be afraid of anyone in the business.”

Ohlmeyer was tough but also unfailingly loyal.

“He wanted you to stick your neck out for what you believed in,” said Burke. “And he would have your back whether you were right or wrong — as long as you put your passion on the line.”

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad