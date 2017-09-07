Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells to Star in Showtime Pilot ‘Ball Street’ With Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg Directing

Don Cheadle and Andrew Rannells have been tapped to star in the upcoming Showtime comedy pilot “Ball Street,” Variety has learned.

In addition, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg will direct and executive produce the pilot. It was created by David Caspe and Jordan Cahan, who will serve as executive producers and showrunners. Production on the pilot is scheduled to begin in February. The project is a co-production between Showtime and Sony Pictures Television Studios.

The potential series will take viewers back to October 19, 1987, the day of the the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street, known today as “Black Monday.” It will tell the story of how a group of outsiders took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world’s largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine, Don Henley’s birthday party, and the glass ceiling.

Cheadle will play Rod “The Jammer” Jaminski, a self-educated, self-made, self-destructive master of the universe whose firm the financial press called, “The L.A. Raiders of corporate raiders.” Rannells will play Blair Shmerman, a fresh-out-of-Wharton trading prodigy whose pure heart will struggle to survive Wall Street.

“When the global economy incinerates itself, people always wonder why,” Showtime president and CEO David Nevins said. “‘Ball Street’ is a dream project rising from the ashes of that disaster. In Don Cheadle and Andrew Rannells, we have two of the most dynamic performers in the world today – the question is which one of them lit the match. With Seth, Evan, David and Jordan at the helm, we are primed for the launch of something memorable.”

Cheadle won a Golden Globe Award and was nominated for four consecutive Emmy Awards for his performance on the Showtime series “House of Lies.” He has been nominated for five Golden Globes, also winning for his supporting role in “The Rat Pack.” He received an Academy Award nomination for “Hotel Rwanda.” Most recently Cheadle starred as Miles Davis in “Miles Ahead,” which he directed, co-wrote and produced and for which he won a Grammy Award. He is repped by UTA.

Rannells is best known for his series regular role on HBO’s “Girls.” His additional television credits include “The New Normal,” “The Knick,” and “How I Met Your Mother.” His film credits include “The Intern” opposite Robert de Niro and Anne Hathaway, and the upcoming Paul Feig feature “A Simple Favor.” He is repped by UTA and Rise Management.