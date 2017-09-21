Disney Names Rebecca Campbell Its New Chief for Europe, Middle East, and Africa

Disney has appointed veteran executive Rebecca Campbell president of its business across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Staring in January, she will replace Diego Lerner, who has been Disney’s EMEA chief since 2009 and is returning to his native Argentina, taking an unspecified international role at the company.

Campbell, a 20-year employee at Disney, moves from domestic to international, transitioning from her role as president of the ABC’s U.S. local station group and ABC Daytime. She will be based in London and report to Disney’s international chairman, Andy Bird.

“Rebecca’s ability to manage and lead the many disparate and geographically diverse stations across the U.S. with such incredible success makes her the best choice to lead our efforts in such a complex region,” Bird said. “Given Rebecca’s leadership role in the ever-changing media and entertainment landscape, she is uniquely positioned for success. Her combination of creative experience, leadership skills and business acumen will be a tremendous asset as we continue to develop new avenues of growth.”

“I want to thank Andy for giving me this incredible opportunity to lead the talented EMEA team,” Campbell added. “Diego’s hard work during the past decade leaves us well prepared for our next wave of growth. I look forward to working with everyone in EMEA to elevate the Disney business, deepen our connection with existing consumers and engage new ones.”

Prior to overseeing the EMEA region, Lerner was Disney’s regional boss in Latin America, and Bird said his contribution to the company had been transformative.

“In addition to successfully helping us expand in key international markets, launching new businesses and developing new programming, he is a trusted advisor and tireless advocate for what makes Disney stand apart: our commitment to creating high-quality family entertainment,” he said. “While Diego will be returning home to Buenos Aires, he will remain a key part of the WDI management team.”