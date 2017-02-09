Disney’s Nancy Kanter has been bumped up to executive vice president, content and creative strategy at Disney Channels Worldwide, Variety has learned.

Kanter will continue in her role as general manager of Disney Junior Worldwide, merely adding on extra duties like the development of original live action and animated programming for kids age 6-14 on Disney Channel and Disney XD, in addition to all creative content for kids age 2-7 on Disney Junior. She will also oversee strategy for acquired content. Kanter will continue to report to Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer of Disney Channels Worldwide.

“Nancy is a formidable leader with exceptional creative instincts and a personal passion for great storytelling,” Marsh said. “I look forward to her daily partnership in aligning and guiding the creative strategy and content for our animation and live-action storytelling teams.”

“I am excited to work with our multi-talented development and production teams and hope to be able to contribute meaningfully to this legacy of extraordinary storytelling,” Kanter said.



Kanter has been executive vice president of Original Programming and general manager of Disney Junior Worldwide since 2013. In 2011 and 2012, she led the launch of Disney Junior, home to series like “The Lion Guard” and “Elena of Avalor.” She joined Disney Channel in 2001.

