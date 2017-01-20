Robert Langer has been named executive vice president and chief financial officer of Disney-ABC Television Group. He succeeds Peter Seymour, who announced in November that he would retire following 20 years at the company.

In his new role, Langer will oversee financial leadership, strategy, and business development for a portfolio that includes the ABC Television Network, ABC Studios, ABC Owned Station Group, Disney Channel, Disney XD, Disney Junior, Disney-ABC Home Entertainment and Television Distribution, Radio Disney, and Freeform. Langer also will help manage Disney-ABC’s interests in A+E Networks and Hulu.

“A superb financial manager and strategist with deep roots in The Walt Disney Company, Robert is a proven leader and problem solver who brings broad domestic business experience and deep knowledge of the international marketplace,” said Ben Sherwood, co-chair, Disney Media Networks and president, Disney-ABC Television. “Robert is a strong addition to the Disney-ABC leadership team, and we are all delighted to welcome him back to Southern California.”

Langer previously led all Disney operations and businesses within Germany, Switzerland, Austria as the Walt Disney Company’s country manager for the region. He joined Disney in 1999, serving initially as as director, business development, global licensing. Prior to joining Disney, he worked for the Boston Consulting Group and ART Concerts Company.

“I’ve long been impressed with the Disney-ABC business, and I’m thrilled to be given this new opportunity and excited about the prospects,” said Langer. “I look forward to not only working with the talented financial, strategy and business development teams, but also collaborating with colleagues across the group’s channels and brands to grow and evolve our businesses.”