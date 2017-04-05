Discovery Communications CEO David Zaslav got a 15% salary bump in 2016 to $37.2 million.

Compensation for Zaslav and other top execs was disclosed Wednesday in Discovery’s annual proxy filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Zaslav’s paycheck included $3 million salary, $15.1 million in stock awards, $11.1 million in option awards and another $7.5 million in bonus coin.

Zaslav took home $32.4 million in 2015. In 2014, the Discovery chief made headlines with a whopping $156.1 million pay package, most of which came in the form of stock options and awards.

Discovery shares had a rough ride in 2015 and 2016 but have rebounded this year. The stock is up 7% year to date, closing Wednesday at $29.36.

Discovery Networks International president Jean-Briac Perrette also saw a big pay hike in 2016. His compensation climbed to $11.6 million, from $7.4 million in 2015.