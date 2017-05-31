Discovery Taps Viacom’s Chris McGrath as SVP of Data and Analytics

Discovery Communications has hired Christopher McGrath, who previously headed up Viacom’s data strategy and consumer intelligence operations, to oversee global data strategy.

McGrath, named senior VP data and analytics, reports to Discovery chief technology officer John Honeycutt. McGrath will be based in the cable programmer’s New York office.

At Viacom, McGrath led data strategy, warehousing, governance, data science and analytic functions across the company including for MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, BET, VH1, and Paramount Pictures. Before joining Viacom in 2009, he held various e-commerce and analyst roles at Starwood Hotels, BMG and ICM.

In his new role at Discovery, McGrath will be responsible for developing global data strategy and execution, with a focus on driving growth opportunities across the company’s brands.

“Discovery is laser focused on utilizing new technologies to enhance both our longstanding and recent investments and to grow our global direct-to-consumer and digital businesses,” Honeycutt said in announcing McGrath’s hiring. “Chris’ expertise and strategic ability to implement solution-oriented technology across our business will allow us to scale and widen our digital footprint for deeper consumer engagement.”

McGrath holds an MBA from Fordham University and a bachelor of arts degree from Villanova University. He is a graduate of Harvard Business School’s Cable Executive Management Program.