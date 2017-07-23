‘Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency’ Sneak Peek Hints at Season 2 Case

“Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency” was one of the final pop culture pieces to present at San Diego Comic-Con this year, but fans of the BBC America sci-fi series were not left disappointed.

That’s because a new sneak peek for Season 2 has officially dropped, featuring stars Samuel Barnett, Elijah Wood, and Jade Eshete.

In the clip, Barnett’s titular Dirk finds himself held captive in some sort of futuristic prison. Wood and Eshete then break into the building in an attempt to rescue their eccentric friend — complete with their same masks from Season 1. Unfortunately, it turns out just to be a bad dream with Dirk remaining in the clutches of his captors.

“Dirk Gently” is based on novels by Douglas Adams, the beloved British author who wrote “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.” Max Landis created, primarily wrote, and exec produced the series.

Series regulars Fiona Dourif, Dustin Milligan, Hannah Marks, Mpho Koaho, and Michael Eklund were not featured in the video, but will be back when “Dirk Gently” returns for a brand new case this fall.

The new “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency” Season 2 sneak peek can be viewed above.

