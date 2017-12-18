‘Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency’ Canceled by BBC America

CREDIT: Courtesy of BBC America

BBC America has canceled “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency” after two seasons.

“We are beyond proud of this brilliant original series and so appreciative of the outstanding team behind it including Max Landis, Samuel Barnett, Elijah Wood, and many many others,” the cable channel said in a statement. “It was a privilege to work with this talented and passionate group of writers, producers and actors on these two seasons of Dirk. Thanks also to the passionate fans who embraced this fantastically novel world.”

Season two of the comedic drama series premiered in October on the AMC Networks-owned cable channel and ended its run on Friday. Based on the novels by Douglas Adams, “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency” starred Samuel Barnett as the titular character and Elijah Wood as his partner. The series blended science fiction and fantasy to tell stories that took place after the last of Adams’ novels.

In her review of the show’s first season for Variety, Maureen Ryan wrote, “All in all, it’s difficult to tell what the goals of this version of ‘Dirk Gently’ are, given how manic, disorganized and incoherent it is.”

“Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency”was executive produced by Max Landis, Robert Cooper, Dean Parisot, Arvind Ethan David, Zainir Aminullah, Ted Adams, David Ozer, David Alpert, and Rick Jacobs.

