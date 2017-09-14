Directors Guild of America Fines Jill Soloway, Amazon Over ‘I Love Dick’ Credits

The Directors Guild of America has leveled a six-figure fine against Amazon Studios and Jill Soloway over allegations of misconduct from directors on the “I Love Dick” series.

Representatives for the DGA, Amazon, and Soloway had no comment. A source told Variety that the directors complained that DGA rules had been violating as they did not receive credit for scenes they shot that subsequently appeared in other episodes. They also alleged that Soloway’s activities on the set had interfered with their jobs.

Soloway has extensive television credits as a producer, director, and writer dating back to “Six Feet Under,” “United States of Tara,” and “Grey’s Anatomy.” Soloway won the best director award at the Sundance Film Festival for the 2013 film “Afternoon Delight,” then won a DGA Award and two Emmys for episodes of “Transparent.”

“I Love Dick” was created by Soloway and Sarah Gubbins, and based on the Chris Kraus novel of the same name. Soloway also directed the pilot, which premiered on Aug. 19, 2016, with the eight-episode season released on May 12 by Amazon Video.

The show stars Kathryn Hahn as a New York-based artist and filmmaker who accompanies her husband (Griffin Dunne) to a Texas college, where she becomes infatuated with his fellowship sponsor Dick, portrayed by Kevin Bacon.