DJ Dillon Francis has landed his own interview series on TBS Digital.

TBS Digital has ordered seven parts for the comedic series, titled “One Deeper Talks,” in which Francis — as his German deep house alter ego known as DJ Hanzel — will sit down with renowned DJs to chat about a variety of topics. Guests include Calvin Harris, Tokimonsta, Kaskade, What So Not, Flosstradamus, Jauz, and Alesso.

The series is now available on social platforms for TBS.

Francis is one of the most successful DJs. Among his music credits is the song “Get Low” for “Furious 7,” plus tracks that have been featured on “Entourage,” “Neighbors” and “Zoolander 2.” He has worked alongside Diplo, Major Lazer, Skrillex and Calvin Harris. He also appeared in the Zac Efron movie “We Are Your Friends.”

Francis is represented by Paradigm and Teamwrk.