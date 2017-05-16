Diego Boneta to Play Mexican Singer Luis Miguel in Telemundo Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Mexican actor-singer Diego Boneta will play Grammy award-winning, multi-platinum recording artist Luis Miguel in the upcoming TV bio-musical series on Telemundo.

Best known for his roles in the hit Mexican TV show “Rebelde,” and English-language series — including “90210” and “Pretty Little Liars” — Boneta has also appeared opposite Tom Cruise in the film “Rock of Ages” and starred in the TV series “Scream Queens.” A recording artist as well, Boneta has released two albums, including his debut, “Diego,” and follow up, “Indigo.”

Touted as the only officially authorized series about the fiercely private artist, “Luis Miguel, the Series” joins a pantheon of musical bio-series that Telemundo has been producing, including one on Celia Cruz , “Celia,” and “Hasta Que Te Conoci,” based on the life of pop icon Juan Gabriel.

“Luis Miguel, the Series” is produced by Gato Grande Productions, a new joint venture between MGM and Mexican entrepreneurs Miguel Alemán Magnani and Antonio Cue.

Mark Burnett, president of MGM Television and Digital Group, will help develop the series and lead Gato Grande in its first scripted project aimed at the burgeoning U.S. Hispanic market.

The series will be distributed in Latin America and Spain by Netflix in 2018.