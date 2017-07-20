Dick Van Dyke to Receive Britannia Award From BAFTA Los Angeles

Dick Van Dyke will receive this year’s Britannia Award for excellence in television from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles.

This year’s event will take place on Oct. 27 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Referring to his role in “Mary Poppins,” Van Dyke said, “I appreciate this opportunity to apologize to the members of BAFTA for inflicting on them the most atrocious Cockney accent in the history of cinema.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to honor the iconic Dick Van Dyke at this year’s British Academy Britannia Awards,” said Chantal Rickards, CEO of BAFTA Los Angeles. “We truly are in a golden age of television and we couldn’t think of a better way to recognize this than by celebrating someone who was at the forefront of making it the global medium that it has become. We look forward to his acceptance speech in whatever accent he chooses on the night. We have no doubt it will be supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!”

The Britannia Awards recognizes “inspiring individuals whose extraordinary talent and global appeal have been instrumental in the elevation of the medium of television.”

Van Dyke, 91, has been honored previously with five Emmys, a Tony, a Grammy, the Screen Actors Guild life achievement award, and induction into the Television Academy Hall of Fame. He made his network debut in 1954 and won a Tony in 1961 for starring in the Broadway musical “Bye Bye Birdie.”

Van Dyke became a major TV star with the 1961 debut of his CBS sitcom “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” created by Carl Reiner and co-starring Mary Tyler Moore. Van Dyke won three Emmys for actor in a comedy series and the show won outstanding comedy series in four of its five seasons.

During the show’s run, he starred in the film version of “Bye Bye Birdie” and “Mary Poppins.” His other film credits include “Chitty Chitty Band Bang,” “The Comic,” “Dick Tracy,” and the “Night at the Museum” series.

He introduced the character of Dr. Mark Sloan in TV’s “Jake and the Fatman,” which was spun off into its own series, “Diagnosis: Murder.” The show also featured his children, Barry and Stacy; his brother, Jerry; and his grandchildren, Carey, Shane, Wes, and Taryn.

He’s also authored “My Lucky Life In and Out of Show Business” and “Keep Moving: And Other Tips and Truths About Aging.” He appeared alongside Reiner, Mel Brooks, and Norman Lear in this year’s HBO documentary “If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast.”

Van Dyke will appear in Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns” as Mr. Dawes Jr., alongside Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.