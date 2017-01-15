Dick Gautier, who is best known to baby-boomers as Hymie the Robot in “Get Smart,” died Friday in Los Angeles of pneumonia, according to his daughter, Denise. He was 85.

Born in Culver City, Calif., Gautier quickly helped Hymie make an impression in the 1960s spy spoof. Despite the fact that he only appeared in four episodes over six seasons, Gautier’s deadpan delivery helped the robot become a memorable fan favorite.

Gautier’s film and TV credits after “Get Smart” include appearances in “When Things Were Rotten,” “Love, American Style,” “Fantasy Island,” “Fun With Dick and Jane,” and “Charlie’s Angels.”

Gautier was also well known in the theater community for playing Conrad Birdie in the original production of “Bye, Bye Birdie” in 1960. The production, which also starred Dick Van Dyke, earned Gautier a Tony nomination.

Younger audiences may know Gautier for his voice work. He played Rodimus Prime and Hot Rod in the ’80s “Transformers” cartoon, Serpentor on “G.I. Joe,” and multiple characters in “Yogi Bear,” “The Smurfs,” and “A Pup Named Scooby Doo.” He also provided voicework for “The Addams Family,” “Tom & Jerry,” “Cow and Chicken,” and “Captain Planet.”

Gautier is survived by former wife Tess; daughters Denise and Chris; son Rand; grandchildren Darby, Brandon, Megan, and Elisa; and great-grandchildren Reya, Bella, Odette, Jade, and Avery.