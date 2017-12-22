CBS Sports Chief on Dick Enberg: ‘One of the True Legends of Our Business’

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus is among the many prominent figures in sports and media paying tribute to sportscaster Dick Enberg, who died Thursday at the age of 82.

“There will never be another Dick Enberg,” McManus said in a statement. “As the voice of generations of fans, Dick was a masterful storyteller, a consummate professional and a true gentleman. He was one of the true legends of our business. His passion, energy, and love for the game will surely be missed.”

McManus is the son of the late sportscaster Jim McKay, a contemporary of Enberg.

Other fans, ranging from Chuck D to Cher, praised the Hall of Fame broadcaster known for his longevity in the booth and his versatility in covering basketball, football, baseball, and tennis, among other sports.

