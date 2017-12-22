CBS Sports Chief on Dick Enberg: ‘One of the True Legends of Our Business’

CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus is among the many prominent figures in sports and media paying tribute to sportscaster Dick Enberg, who died Thursday at the age of 82.

“There will never be another Dick Enberg,” McManus said in a statement. “As the voice of generations of fans, Dick was a masterful storyteller, a consummate professional and a true gentleman. He was one of the true legends of our business. His passion, energy, and love for the game will surely be missed.”

McManus is the son of the late sportscaster Jim McKay, a contemporary of Enberg.

Other fans, ranging from Chuck D to Cher, praised the Hall of Fame broadcaster known for his longevity in the booth and his versatility in covering basketball, football, baseball, and tennis, among other sports.

If there was a Mount Rushmore of LA Sports Announcers, Dick Enberg is on it with Chick Hearn, Vin Scully and Bob Miller. Rams, Angels, UCLA, NBC, and so much more. Was the first famous announcer I ever met, and he couldn't have been nicer. Definition of a gentleman. RIP. — John Ireland (@LAIreland) December 22, 2017

dick enberg – oh my, what a loss.

we arrived in LA about the same time, 2 midwesterners, wide eyed and excited about opportunities.

he stayed the nice guy to the very end.

RIP, my friend. — Tom Brokaw (@tombrokaw) December 22, 2017

So saddened to hear the news of the passing of the legendary Dick Enberg. Had the pleasure to work with and interview him. A genius and genial storyteller of the best variety. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) December 22, 2017

RIP Dick Enberg #SportsChallege and a whole lot of calls @NBAonTNT @espn — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) December 22, 2017

So saddened to hear of the passing of the great Dick Enberg. A consummate professional, he made me feel so welcome as a newcomer to San Diego, on and off the field. He had a charm no one could match, unparalleled experience, a true legend in every sense. #hubbahubba #ohmy pic.twitter.com/MvBM9D9ftO — Julie Alexandria (@JulieAlexandria) December 22, 2017

Kindest, most proactive possible treatment of newcomers in this business, for the length of his career. What a terrible loss https://t.co/MkYGx1LCnP — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 22, 2017

Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the LEGEND, the Hall-Of-Fame broadcaster, the Professor, and my former colleague Dick Enberg. SO honored to have worked on the same broadcast & always loved his stories/jokes. One of the most knowledgeable men and will certainly be missed pic.twitter.com/nbIkz86QBu — Michelle Margaux (@mmargaux8) December 22, 2017

In 1958, a man who was getting his doctorate in health sciences decided to take a job announcing Indiana basketball at $35 a game. He went on to become one of the greatest broadcasters of all time. Thank you, Dick Enberg. pic.twitter.com/JyXgktMGKB — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 22, 2017