Dick Clark Productions has made it official: The $1 billion sale to China’s Dalian Wanda Group has been terminated.

DCP owner Eldridge Industries has filed suit in Delaware Chancery Court to receive the breakup fee funds promised under the agreement reached in November.

“Eldridge Industries announced today that one of its affiliates has terminated its agreement to sell Dick Clark Productions to the Dalian Wanda Group,” Eldridge said in a statement. “Wanda had agreed to acquire Dick Clark Productions in November 2016. Eldridge’s affiliate terminated the agreement this week after Wanda failed to honor its contractual obligations. Eldridge’s affiliate also has filed with the Delaware Chancery Court to compel release of the balance of escrowed funds to which it is contractually entitled given Wanda’s failure to consummate the sale.”

More to come