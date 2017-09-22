Deutsche Telekom Orders First Original, Culture-Clash Comedy ‘Germanized’

Deutsche Telekom has greenlit “Germanized,” a culture-clash comedy series about a French village on the verge of bankruptcy that welcomes a German company and hundreds of German workers. It is the first original for the telco’s EntertainTV service.

Christoph Maria Herbst (“Stromberg”) and Roxane Duran (“The White Ribbon”) will star, with shooting slated for next spring ahead of a launch in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The French and German-language show hails from a Franco-German team. Franck Magnier and Alexandre Charlot (“Les Guignols de L’Info”), from the French side, and Thomas Rogel (“Heute Show”) and Peter Güde (“Stromberg”), from Germany, co-created the half-hour comedy. “Das Boot” producer Bavaria Fernsehproduktion, and Newen’s production company Telfrance will make the France-Germany co-production.

“After UHD and the first exclusive series for Entertain TV, the next logical step is original productions,” said Deutsche Telekom’s Michael Hagspihl. “With our partners we have put together a strong team with stellar expertise in serial production. We’re looking forward to joining forces for our first EntertainTV Original.”

The German telco has been acquiring premium drama for its Entertain TV streaming service, recently striking a deal with Fox for shows including “The Walking Dead.”

“Streaming platforms have profoundly changed the way we consume television series,“ said Jan S. Kaiser, MD of Bavaria Fernsehproduktion. “‘Germanized’ is our first production for a streaming platform, and we’re positive that this is just the beginning of a long business relationship.”

Tanguy de Franclieu, MD of Newen Studios Group, added: “Creation and partnerships involving international and French talents are at the very core of Newen’s strategy to best serve its French and international clients.”