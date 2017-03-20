Comedy Central has renewed “Detroiters” for a second season, Variety has learned.

The series, currently in the middle of its first season run, stars real life best friends Sam Richardson (“Veep”), from Detroit, and Tim Robinson (“Saturday Night Live”), from Metro Detroit, as small-time ad men in the Motor City. Executive produced, created and written by Richardson, Robinson, Joe Kelly, and Zach Kanin, and executive produced by Lorne Michaels, Jason Sudeikis, and Broadway Video’s Andrew Singer, Season 2 will premiere in 2018.

“Sam and Tim’s sweet, goofy friendship is so infectious, we’ve noticed people being nicer to each other,” said Comedy Central president Kent Alterman. “Perhaps we’ll set Season 2 in D.C.”

The guest star list for Season 1 is packed, including Sudeikis, Obba Babatunde, Michael Che, Comedian CP, Steve Higgins, Richard Karn, Rick Mahorn, Keegan-Michael Key, Kevin Nash, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Cecily Strong, Trick Trick, George Wallace, and Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

Ratings for cable series are less and less a straight barometer for renewal; “Detroiters” has thus far fared no worse than other new cable comedies that have been renewed, averaging a 0.2 in the 18-49 demo and an audience of 381,000, with those numbers showing the usual double-digit increases with delayed and digital viewing. Critical consensus was a strong vote of confidence for the series. Variety‘s Sonia Saraiya called it “a bizarre, rollicking joy to watch. As is fitting for a show named after a place, ‘Detroiters’ is a state of mind — a nice place to visit and stay awhile, to enjoy the world in a completely different headspace.”