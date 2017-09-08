‘Designated Survivor’ Season 2 Adds ‘Parenthood’ Alum Bonnie Bedelia

“Designated Survivor” Season 2 has cast Bonnie Bedelia in a recurring role, Variety has learned.

Bedelia will play Eva Booker, the President’s mother-in-law. Widowed 20 years ago, she is fiercely devoted to her daughter (Natascha McElhone) and grandchildren, and an unabashed fan of her son-in-law. She spent her career working as a secretary to a Department of Defense contracting officer.

Bedelia previously starred as Camille Braverman on the hit NBC series “Parenthood.” Her additional credits include feature films “Die Hard” and “Die Hard 2,” “Presumed Innocent,” and “Heart Like a Wheel.” She is reped by Innovative Artists and Howard Entertainment.

“Designated Survivor’s” first season proved to be a hit for ABC. The show put up solid numbers in the Live+Same Day ratings, but showed impressive growth in delayed viewing week after week. The series stars Kiefer Sutherland, McElhone, Adam Canto, Italia Ricci, Kal Penn, Tanner Buchanan, Ben Lawson, Lamonica Garret, and Maggie Q.

The series is produced by The Mark Gordon Company and ABC Studios. David Guggenheim is the creator and executive producer. In addition to Guggenheim, the series is executive produced by Mark Gordon, Sutherland, Simon Kinberg, Nick Pepper, Jeff Melvoin, Suzan Bymel, Aditya Sood, and Keith Eisner, who serves as showrunner.