Delayed Viewing Ratings: ‘Designated Survivor’ Rises 120 Percent in Week 10

“Designated Survivor” rose 120 percent in total viewers in week 10 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, marking the biggest Live+7 increase in that measure of the season thus far.

According to Nielsen data, “Designated Survivor” went from 4.03 million viewers to 8.86 million for the week beginning on Nov. 27. The ABC sophomore drama also put up the biggest percentage gain in the key demo as well, adding 143 percent to go from a 0.7 to a 1.7

“This Is Us” and “The Good Doctor” were once again numbers one and two in both measures. While “The Good Doctor” was still number one in total viewers gained, “This Is Us” surpassed the “The Good Doctor” in the raw numbers (15.9 million vs 16.6 million) for the first time since premiere week.

Read a complete breakdown below.

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Adults 18-49

Series Network Air Date Live+SD

Adults 18-49 Live+7

Adults 18-49 +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain THIS IS US NBC 11/28/2017 2.8 4.8 +2.0 +71% THE GOOD DOCTOR ABC 11/27/2017 1.7 3.5 +1.8 +106% THE BIG BANG THEORY CBS 11/30/2017 2.5 4.2 +1.7 +68% MODERN FAMILY ABC 11/29/2017 1.6 3.0 +1.4 +88% DESIGNATED SURVIVOR ABC 11/29/2017 0.7 1.7 +1.0 +143% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 11/30/2017 2.1 3.1 +1.0 +48% THE ORVILLE FOX 11/30/2017 0.9 1.9 +1.0 +111% EMPIRE FOX 11/29/2017 1.7 2.7 +1.0 +59% CHICAGO PD NBC 11/29/2017 1.3 2.3 +1.0 +77% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 11/29/2017 1.5 2.5 +1.0 +67% CHICAGO MED NBC 11/28/2017 1.3 2.2 +0.9 +69% AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 11/29/2017 1.0 1.8 +0.8 +80% S.W.A.T. CBS 11/30/2017 1.0 1.8 +0.8 +80% ARROW CW 11/27/2017 0.9 1.7 +0.8 +89% DCS LEGENDS OF TOMORROW CW 11/28/2017 0.9 1.7 +0.8 +89% THE GOLDBERGS ABC 11/29/2017 1.4 2.1 +0.7 +50% BLUE BLOODS CBS 12/01/2017 0.8 1.5 +0.7 +88% HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 12/01/2017 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78% SCORPION CBS 11/27/2017 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78% SURVIVOR CBS 11/29/2017 1.8 2.5 +0.7 +39% SUPERGIRL CW 11/27/2017 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78% FLASH CW 11/28/2017 1.0 1.7 +0.7 +70% LETHAL WEAPON FOX 11/28/2017 1.0 1.7 +0.7 +70% MARVEL AGENTS S.H.I.E.L.D ABC 12/01/2017 0.7 1.3 +0.6 +86% BROOKLYN NINE-NINE FOX 11/28/2017 0.7 1.3 +0.6 +86%

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Total Viewers

Related 'Roseanne' Revival Sets March Premiere Date at ABC 'Get Christie Love' Reboot at ABC Casts Kylie Bunbury in Lead Role