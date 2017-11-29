Hulu Scores Streaming Rights to ‘Designated Survivor,’ ‘Blossom’

Hulu has secured the subscription streaming rights to a number of Disney/ABC shows, including the hit ABC drama “Designated Survivor,” the streaming service announced Wednesday.

Now in its second season, “Designated Survivor” stars Kiefer Sutherland as Tom Kirkman, a lower-level cabinet member who is suddenly appointed President of the United States after a catastrophic attack on the U.S. Capitol during the State of the Union. In its series debut, Designated Survivor set records as TV’s largest-ever total viewer Live+7 increase for a series. All past episodes of the show are now available to stream on Hulu.

In addition to becoming the exclusive U.S. SVOD home to that series, the complete libraries of shows including:

“Revenge:” All four seasons of the ABC Studios drama series will become available to stream in SVOD exclusively on Hulu on December 7th. It stars Emily VanCamp as a mysterious woman who comes to the Hamptons to exact revenge on the people who destroyed her family.

“The Catch:” Hulu has secured the rights to both seasons of the ABC drama series from Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers and starring Mireille Enos and Peter Krause.

“Shadowhunters:” Hulu subscribers can now catch up on all past episodes of Freeform’s hit sci-fi series ahead of the Season 3 premiere in April 2018.

“Marvel’s Agent Carter:” ABC’s action-adventure series is now available to stream in SVOD exclusively in its entirety on Hulu. The series is inspired by the feature films “Captain America: The First Avenger” and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” with Hayley Atwell reprising her role from the films.

“Blossom:” The classic ‘90s sitcom is now available to stream in its entirety on Hulu. It stars Mayim Bialik as a teenage girl living in a house run by men who dreams about what life would be like if she lived in a more conventional family.

“Bunheads:” All episodes of the cult series from co-creator Amy Sherman Palladino will become available to stream on Hulu December 14th.

“Cougar Town:” The complete library of the critically-acclaimed comedy series from co-creator and executive producer Bill Lawrence starring Courteney Cox will stream on Hulu in 2018.

“Perception:” Perception follows Eric McCormack as Dr. Daniel Pierce, a neuropsychiatrist with schizophrenia who assists the FBI on some of their most complex cases. All episodes of the crime drama series will stream on Hulu in 2018.