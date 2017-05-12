ABC Renews ‘Designated Survivor,’ ‘Agents of SHIELD’ and ‘American Housewife’

ABC has renewed “Designated Survivor” for Season 2, “Agents of SHIELD” for Season 5 and “American Housewife” for a second season for the 2017-2018 season, Variety has learned.

Kiefer Sutherland stars in “Designated Survivor” as Tom Kirkman, a lower-level cabinet member who is suddenly appointed President of the United States after a catastrophic attack on the US Capitol during the State of the Union. Kirkman now finds himself thrust into a role he never wanted. He must struggle to keep the country and his own family from falling apart, while navigating the highly-volatile political arena and while leading the search to find who is responsible for the attack.

In addition to Sutherland, the series also stars Natasha McElhone, Adan Canto, Italia Ricci, LaMonica Garrett, Tanner Buchanan, Kal Penn, and Maggie Q. David Guggenheim is the creator and executive producer. Simon Kinberg, Mark Gordon, Jon Harmon Feldman, Nick Pepper. Suzan Bymel, Aditya Sood, and Sutherland also executive produce. The Mark Gordon Company and ABC Studios produce.

The show has been a solid ratings performer in the L+SD numbers, averaging a 1.3 rating and 6 million viewers per episode. The show has seen incredible success in delayed viewing, however, typically doubling its viewership between L+3 and L+7.

Freshman comedy “American Housewife” stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, a confident, unapologetic wife and mother of three, as she raises her flawed family in the wealthy town of Westport, Connecticut, filled with “perfect” mommies and their “perfect” offspring. The series also stars Diedrich Bader, Meg Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio, Julia Butters, Carly Hughes, and Ali Wong. Sarah Dunn created the series, which is produced by Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios. Dunn, Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz serve as executive producers. Ruben Fleischer directed and was executive producer of the pilot.

The series has held up well in the ratings compared to other ABC comedies. It is averaging a 1.5 rating and 5.3 million viewers for its first season, putting it just below other popular shows like “Speechless,” “Black-ish,” and “The Middle.”

“Agents of SHIELD” stars Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson and his team of SHIELD agents who deal with cases and enemies, including Hydra and the Inhumans. Gregg stars with Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmon and John Hannah.

In its fifth season, “SHIELD” will reach the coveted 100-episode mark, which likely influenced the renewal. The fan-favorite series is an important property to ABC, given the corporate Disney/Marvel synergy. In its fourth season, the series moved to the lower-rated 10 p.m. timeslot, but still held onto its audience.

“SHIELD” is not the only Marvel show that will be on ABC’s air next season. The network also greenlit “Inhumans,” which debuts this fall.