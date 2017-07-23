‘Descendants 2’ Draws 13 Million Viewers Across 6 Networks

The Disney Channel movie “Descendants 2” pulled in 13 million viewers across six networks on Friday night, according to Nielsen data.

The sequel, which follows the teenage children of infamous Disney villains, aired on Disney Channel, ABC, Disney XD, Freeform, Lifetime and Lifetime Movies. Its telecast on Disney Channel was Friday’s number one scripted TV telecast in total viewers with 5.3 million.

It also broke social media records for Disney Channel, with 174.1 million video views, 90.8 million impressions, and 14.6 million engagements, making it the biggest social campaign in the network’s history.

The original “Descendants” drew 6.6 million viewers in Live+Same Day when it first aired in 2015. However, it aired only on the Disney Channel. The original eventually rose to 12.2 million viewers in Live+7.

The sequel saw the returns of Dove Cameron as Mal, Cameron Boyce as Carlos, Sofia Carson as Evie, Booboo Stewart as Jay and Mitchell Hope as King Ben; and ushered in new villains China Anne McClain as Uma, the daughter of Ursula; Thomas Doherty as Harry, son of Captain Hook; Dylan Playfair as Gil, son of Gaston; and Anna Cathcart as Dizzy, daughter of Cinderella’s evil stepsister Drizella and granddaughter of wicked stepmother Lady Tremaine.

Kenny Ortega is the director, executive producer and choreographer of “Descendants 2.” Wendy Japhet is also executive producer. Sara Parriott and Josann McGibbon wrote and executive produced.