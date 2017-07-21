‘Descendants 2’: Behind-the-Scenes Look at Dove Cameron and Sofia Carson’s Costumes (Watch)

Disney’s hotly anticipated film “Descendants 2” makes its grand debut Friday night across five networks, and aside from more-than-likely bringing big ratings, the whimsical sequel is sure to showcase larger-than-life costumes.

Stars Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, and China Anne McClain chat about the fashion of “Descendants 2,” along with costume designer Kara Saun who gives a behind-the-scenes tour of her designing space in this video, exclusively obtained by Variety.

“I knew coming back that we needed to come back bigger and brighter, more breathtaking,” Saun says. “There’s a lot more action, there’s a lot more dancing and physicality that you have to really take note of that when you’re designing the wardrobe.”

“Descendants 2” revolves around the offspring of Disney villains Maleficent, Cruella de Vil, Jafar, the Evil Queen, Ursula, Captain Hook, and Gaston.

Cameron, Carson, and McClain star with Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart, Mitchell Hope, Thomas Doherty, Dylan Playfair, and Anna Cathcart. Kenny Ortega is director, executive producer, and choreographer. Sara Parriott and Josann McGibbon wrote the flick and exec produced with Wendy Japhet.

“Descendants 2” airs Friday at 8 p.m. on the Disney Channel, Disney XD, Freeform, Lifetime, and ABC.